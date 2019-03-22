Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Sells 1,967 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,967 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $79,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 150,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,020,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $425,649,000 after purchasing an additional 450,884 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

