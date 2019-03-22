Insider Selling: Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Major Shareholder Sells 5,913,736 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 5,913,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $19,456,191.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,849,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,472,809. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,461,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 78,461,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $352,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,431,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 693,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,945,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,828,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

