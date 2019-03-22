Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arista Networks stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $416,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after acquiring an additional 946,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,653,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,324,000 after acquiring an additional 847,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $116,281,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 975,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 274,184 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Nomura raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.23.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

