Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $31,128.72 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $741.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Horizon Kinetics Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $765.98 per share, for a total transaction of $32,171.16.

On Friday, March 15th, Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $748.14 per share, for a total transaction of $31,421.88.

Shares of TPL traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $745.12. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $409.00 and a 1 year high of $877.97.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 119.34%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

