Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) insider Janette Kendall purchased 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.22 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,846.44 ($14,075.49).

Shares of Costa Group stock traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting A$5.13 ($3.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,485,209 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. Costa Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$4.40 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of A$9.04 ($6.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Costa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

