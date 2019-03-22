Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Director Buys $501,250.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Robert K. Coretz bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,031,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 555,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Imperial Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy atsg” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

