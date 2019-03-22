Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,229,147,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,642,000 after buying an additional 799,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,530,962,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,684 shares in the company, valued at $41,972,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

