Independent Research Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.11 ($88.50).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €64.74 ($75.28) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €85.26 ($99.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.