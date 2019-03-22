Independent Research Reiterates “€17.90” Price Target for K&S (SDF)

Independent Research set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.71 ($24.08).

SDF stock opened at €17.05 ($19.82) on Tuesday. K&S has a 1-year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 1-year high of €25.86 ($30.07). The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

