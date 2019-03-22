Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

IRT opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.81 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

