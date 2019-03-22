IMV (IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 78189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IMV from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

