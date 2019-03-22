Impleum (IMPL) Price Reaches $0.0131

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Impleum has a market cap of $58,409.00 and $219.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Impleum has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00377849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.01658051 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $728.08 or 0.18104531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 4,663,531 coins and its circulating supply is 4,455,649 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

