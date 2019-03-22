Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,863.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,647,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,212,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,313,000 after purchasing an additional 780,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Shares of VLO opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

