IMI’s (IMI) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

IMI has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,117.31 ($14.60).

Shares of IMI traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 965 ($12.61). 237,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

