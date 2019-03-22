iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 391,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 644,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/imetal-resources-imr-stock-price-down-6-7.html.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.