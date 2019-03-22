iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) shot up 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 235,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 635,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iMetal Resources (IMR) Shares Up 11.5%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/imetal-resources-imr-shares-up-11-5.html.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.