Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Holdings Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,206 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 116,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $146.47 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

