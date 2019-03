IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

XLG stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.86 and a 1-year high of $211.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.9507 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

