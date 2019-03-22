IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (PXLG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXLG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXLG stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

