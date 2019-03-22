IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,855 Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

