IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $317,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $155,722.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,072,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,146. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.