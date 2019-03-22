ICU Medical (ICUI) and Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Head to Head Comparison

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 2.06% 13.31% 10.85% Obalon Therapeutics -196.40% -96.97% -50.99%

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ICU Medical and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.96%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.40 billion 3.46 $28.79 million $7.71 30.65 Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 4.18 -$37.38 million ($1.96) -0.83

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Obalon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Obalon Therapeutics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV solutions, such as normal salines, ringers, etc., which are used to replenish fluids and electrolytes; irrigation solutions to hydrate the wound, remove deep debris, assist with visual examination, to prevent infection, and improve healing; and nutritional solutions that feed vitamins, minerals, and other natural therapeutic substances directly into the blood stream. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360, LifeCare PCA, SapphirePlus, and Sapphire names; Cogent 2-in-1 and LiDCO LX1 hemodynamic monitoring systems; CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring sensors; TriOx PICC invasive venous oximetry sensors; SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems; Transpac consumable blood pressure transducers; and Q2 Plus continuous cardiac output/oximetry systems. The company sells its products primarily to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

