ICOBay Price Down 55.2% Over Last 7 Days (IBT)

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ICOBay has a total market capitalization of $18,207.00 and $9,517.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICOBay has traded down 55.2% against the US dollar. One ICOBay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00376176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.01662989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004980 BTC.

ICOBay Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,146,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official message board is medium.com/@icocalendartoday . ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net . ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet

Buying and Selling ICOBay

ICOBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

