IBM Retirement Fund Sells 432 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBS were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CBS by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,802,753 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CBS by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,988,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in CBS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,724,238 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $162,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,301,372 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $144,337,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,357,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBS in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

