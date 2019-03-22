IBM Retirement Fund Sells 178 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Hershey by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,161,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $162,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,652 shares of company stock worth $3,024,545. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of HSY opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $112.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

