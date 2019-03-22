HyperStake (HYP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. HyperStake has a total market capitalization of $221,177.00 and $23.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One HyperStake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io . The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

