Hydrogenics (HYG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) (NASDAQ:HYGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of Hydrogenics stock opened at C$11.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.28 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. Hydrogenics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.73.

Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) (NASDAQ:HYGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$13.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hydrogenics will post -0.300000010859729 EPS for the current year.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

