Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Hyatt Hotels worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,880,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,880,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,026 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,509,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,173,000 after acquiring an additional 812,192 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,055,000 after acquiring an additional 580,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $145,967.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $479,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

