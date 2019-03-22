HUZU 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (HUZU)

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One HUZU coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. HUZU has a market capitalization of $97,175.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUZU has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 170.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HUZU Profile

HUZU (CRYPTO:HUZU) is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 3,251,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,212,456 coins. HUZU’s official message board is medium.com/@enrico_22150 . The official website for HUZU is huzu.io . HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin

Buying and Selling HUZU

HUZU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUZU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUZU using one of the exchanges listed above.

