ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.14.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 6,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,103. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

