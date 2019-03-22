Huntsman Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:HUN opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 249,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $51,112,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after buying an additional 369,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

