Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) VP Sells $772,450.80 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,463,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,205,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

