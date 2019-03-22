Huazhu Group (HTHT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Huazhu Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 254,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $508,435,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,892,000 after buying an additional 3,436,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,989,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 785.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,905,000 after buying an additional 1,391,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

