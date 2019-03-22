Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 191,343 LSC Communications Inc (LKSD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 191,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSC Communications by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LSC Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

LKSD stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. LSC Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.70 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

LSC Communications Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

