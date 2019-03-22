Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 191,343 LSC Communications Inc (LKSD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 191,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSC Communications by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LSC Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
LKSD stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. LSC Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.55%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.
LSC Communications Profile
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD).
Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.