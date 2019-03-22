Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 366,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Infinera by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 473,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Infinera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Infinera by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 357,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Infinera by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,231,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 964,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $803.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.65. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.