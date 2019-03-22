Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

