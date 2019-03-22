Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 539.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

