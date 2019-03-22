Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million.
About Hometrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
