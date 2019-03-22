Home Bancshares (HOMB) Shares Down 5.4%

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 1,891,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 856,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 882.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

