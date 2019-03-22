HM Payson & Co. Sells 35,738 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,738 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total value of $150,342.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at $77,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $169.51 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

