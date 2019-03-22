HM Payson & Co. Sells 191,270 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,270 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 661.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 221,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 547,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 14,075.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $164.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

