HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,705 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,683,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 124,031 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 509,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 129,874 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

