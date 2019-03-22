Hinterland Metals (HMI) Shares Up 50%

Hinterland Metals Inc. (CVE:HMI) shares shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 283,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 132,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of $850,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.
Hinterland Metals Company Profile (CVE:HMI)
Hinterland Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral resource properties primarily in Canada. The company engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, volcanic massive sulphide, cobalt, copper-nickel-PGE, precious, and base-metal deposits. It focuses on the exploration activities in Canada on precious and base-metal prospects in Quebec and Ontario.
