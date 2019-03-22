Hinterland Metals Inc. (CVE:HMI) shares shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 283,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 132,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $850,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/hinterland-metals-hmi-shares-up-50.html.

Hinterland Metals Company Profile (CVE:HMI)

Hinterland Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral resource properties primarily in Canada. The company engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, volcanic massive sulphide, cobalt, copper-nickel-PGE, precious, and base-metal deposits. It focuses on the exploration activities in Canada on precious and base-metal prospects in Quebec and Ontario.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hinterland Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinterland Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.