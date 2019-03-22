Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $176,000 Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,007,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,687,000 after buying an additional 3,923,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altice USA by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 1,359,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 1.14. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,780,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

