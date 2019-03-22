Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $236,000 in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

