Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,411,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,520,000. Alibaba Group comprises 8.0% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,025,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,402,000 after acquiring an additional 213,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 283,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $181.50 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $464.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

