Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HKMPF) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

HKMPF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

