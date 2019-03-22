Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,960 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIK. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,808.57 ($23.63).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($22.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,078 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 2,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £31,260 ($40,846.73). Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 20,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.