HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Receives $7.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPR. MKM Partners set a $5.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 184,782 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,854.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 158,113 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 3.19.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

