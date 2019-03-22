Highcroft Investments plc (HCFT) Raises Dividend to GBX 33.75 Per Share

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.75 ($0.44) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $18.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Highcroft Investments stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 922.50 ($12.05). The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The stock has a market cap of $48.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) holding property and equity investments. Highcroft's shares are listed on the full list of the London Stock Exchange (stock code HCFT).

