Hibbett Sports (HIBB) PT Raised to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.
HIBB traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $21.70. 7,787,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.