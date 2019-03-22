Hibbett Sports (HIBB) PT Raised to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $21.70. 7,787,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.27 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.